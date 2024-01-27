You are architect of developed India: PM Modi to youth

January 27, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted a host of measures taken by his government to assert that it has empowered the youth and women and that a developed India will fulfil their dreams.

“You are the architect of a developed India,” he told youngsters at the annual NCC-PM rally here.

Women were earlier confined to cultural programmes but his government has opened up various sectors, including all three services, to them and they are making a mark everywhere, he said, noting that the Republic Day parade this year was dedicated to them.

The number of women in central security forces has doubled in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Modi said and added that States are also being encouraged to follow a similar path.

A digital revolution has been taking place and it benefits the creativity of the youth the most, he said.

People were struggling for 2G and 3G infrastructure a decade ago while 5G and optical fibre networks are now reaching every village, Mr. Modi said.

In a swipe at previous dispensations, he said they deliberately neglected the development of border villages and called them the last villages of the country.

Prime Minister Modi said his government has taken up their development in a big way and they will emerge as big tourist centres, noting that these villages are now seen as “first villages” of the country. The government has launched a ‘vibrant village’ programme for their development, he said.

The Prime Minister said India now has the third largest start-up ecosystem, having over 1.25 lakh start-ups and more than 100 unicorns.

Lakhs of youngsters are getting quality jobs in these firms, he said, asserting that the digital economy will become the new strength and identity of India’s young power.

A worthy government takes decision in the present, keeping in mind future possibilities, and has its priorities clear, he said.

The biggest beneficiary of his government’s efforts to make India a developed country in 25 years will be not Modi, but the youth studying now in schools and colleges, he asserted.

He said that India has now become the second biggest mobile phone manufacturer and importer, making it cheaper for the country’s youth.

Mr. Modi said his government has also ensured mobile data is available at a very affordable rate.