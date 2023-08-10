HamberMenu
NC retains party symbol to contest Ladakh council polls: Omar Abdullah

A major victory for the NC in the J&K High Court today.

August 10, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
National Conference (NC) leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah. File

National Conference (NC) leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah. File

The National Conference (NC) on Thursday, retained the party symbol to contest the upcoming hill council polls in Ladakh’s Kargil district.  

“In a major victory for the NC in the J&K High Court today, the court ordered the UT of Ladakh to allot Hal (Plough) symbol for candidates of the party to contest the Hill council elections for which the notification, has been issued a few days ago,” former Chief Minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory (UT) from J&K in 2019. The regional parties were supposed to formally register the party symbol in the UT of Ladakh. 

