NC, PDP criticise CAT Chairman’s remarks on J&K’s Chief Justice, judiciary

The National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday expressed displeasure over Common Administrative Tribunal (CAT), J&K Tribunal Chairman, Justice L. Narasimha Reddy over his remarks about J&K Chief Justice Gita Mittal.

“J&K’s Chief Justice tried to echo the demands of Jammu and Kashmir. The clarification issued by CAT Chairman is contemptuous and an attempt to embarrass the judiciary of J&K. Our strong condemnations,” said a PDP spokesman.

NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar described the clarification of the CAT “an unprecedented rebuttal”. “The remarks about J&K’s judiciary and public criticism of J&K’s Chief Justice by the CAT reflects that it’s being done under a political patronage. Such remarks only stand out for its contempt and disrespect for a judicial institution,” another NC leader said.

Justice Reddy, who issued a clarification over a letter forwarded by Justice Gita Mittal to the Centre for setting up of special CAT benches in Srinagar and Jammu, said, “The High Court need not be so apprehensive and such letters between highly placed dignitaries are not made public.”

Justice Reddy clarified that the letter, which was made public by her, was not formally sent to the CAT office.

NC vice-president holds party meet

In a first meeting chaired online since his release in March, NC vice-president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asked its cadre “to reach out to the people in distress and help them fight coronavirus”.

“We are in an unprecedented situation which calls for a cohesive approach based on compassion and the spirit of togetherness, the hallmark of our glorious existence,” Mr. Abdullah said, during a video conference with senior party leaders of the Jammu province.

“Political class should not be seen seeking votes only but it has to remain in the forefront to share the miseries of the people, especially during the critical times mankind is presently in. This has been the political philosophy of the National Conference since its inception and history stands testimony to how the party has surmounted challenges of most testing times,” he said.

The NC demanded a mechanism be adopted in bringing the stranded people from Oman, Dubai, Iran and other countries.