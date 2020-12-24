Navies of India, Vietnam to hold PASSEX in South China Sea

Indian Navy ship INS Kiltan, which arrived in Vietnam on Thursday to deliver relief material under Mission Sagar-III, will hold a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Vietnamese Navy in the South China Sea (SCS) later this week, the Navy said.
“On departure from Ho Chi Minh City, the ship will undertake a PASSEX with the Vietnam People’s Navy in the South China Sea from December 26 and 27, 2020,” the Navy said in a statement.
INS Kiltan arrived at port Nha Rong and will deliver 15 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material to Vietnam’s Central Steering Committee for national disaster prevention and control, the Navy stated.
“The current visit seeks to enhance maritime cooperation between the two Navies and will further bolster the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to security and stability in the region,” it added.
Mission Sagar was launched as a part of India’s HADR assistance to friendly foreign countries during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
