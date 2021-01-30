National

National Herald: Delhi Court abates criminal proceedings against Moti Lal Vora

Moti Lal Vora.   | Photo Credit: Twitter@MotilalVora

A Delhi Court has abated criminal proceedings against Congress leader Moti Lal Vora in the National Herald case in view of his demise in December last year.

The court was hearing a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy against Mr. Vora, Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and others.

The court passed the order after advocate Tarannum Cheema, appearing for the accused, filed the original hard copy of the application for placing on record the death certificate of Mr. Vora, and as a consequence prayed for abatement of proceedings qua him.

The court issued notice to the SHO concerned to file death verification report of Mr. Vora, who submitted that the veteran Congress leader died on December 21, 2020.

“In view of the aforesaid and report filed, proceedings in the present case qua the accused Motil Lal Vora stands abated,” Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta said in an order passed on January 28.

The case will continue against other accused people.

The court will further hear the matter on February 11.

The case is scheduled for the cross examination of the complainant, Mr. Swamy, as a part of pre-charge evidence.

Mr. Swamy, in a private criminal complaint, has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just ₹50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover the ₹90.25 crore the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald newspaper, owed to the Congress.

All the seven accused in the case -- Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Vora, and the YI -- had denied the allegations levelled against them.

The Gandhis, Vora, Fernandes, Dubey and Pitroda were accused of misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Comments
Related Articles

BJP has 'torn to shreds' dignity of democracy: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on FIR against Tharoor, journalists

State seeks 12 new trains, nod for SilverLine

Journalists protest criminal charges against senior mediapersons for reporting on Republic Day violence

Five doctors in Chamarajanagar test positive for COVID-19 even after receiving vaccine

Vijith has Maoist links: NIA

Three more fully reserved daily specials

AIMIM MP tweets video of two men waving guns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, calls them ‘Shiv Sainiks’

India proposes law to ban cryptocurrencies, create official digital currency

Not surprised at 'evil attack' as we were on higher alert for few weeks: Israeli envoy

Society needs scientific temper: Pinarayi

Sasikala to be discharged on Sunday

10 killed, dozen injured in bus-truck collision on Moradabad-Agra Highway

Coronavirus | Uttarakhand allows all activities outside containment zones with some conditions

Anupama Parameswaran on the kind of discussion Malayalam short film ‘Freedom@Midnight’ is generating

50 youth conned with fake job letters in govt. hospital in U.P.'s Bareilly, probe ordered

Expecting record gathering of people at protest sites by February 2: Balbir Singh Rajewal

Odisha allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, gatherings of up to 500 people

Republic Day violence: Team of forensic experts visits Red Fort to collect evidence

SII hopes to launch new COVID-19 vaccine by June

Coronavirus | Uttarakhand updates COVID-19 SOP, allows all activities outside containment zones with some conditions
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 6:40:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/national-herald-delhi-court-abates-criminal-proceedings-against-moti-lal-vora/article33703998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY