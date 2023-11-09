HamberMenu
National Herald case: ED records statement of senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal

November 09, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal in connection with the National Herald case.

Mr. Bansal visited the ED office on Tuesday and Wednesday. The agency is probing the allegation that Young Indian Private Limited had paid only ₹50 lakh to take over the rights to recover a ₹90.25-crore loan that the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to the Congress. The National Herald newspaper is published by AJL.

The party has denied the charge in the past, pointing out that Young Indian is a not-for-profit company.

