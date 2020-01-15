National

Narendra Modi greets people on Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the people on the occasion of Pongal, Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti and hoped the festivals bring with them health and prosperity.

“Magh Bihu signifies hope and prosperity. On this festival, my greetings to everyone, especially my sisters and brothers of Assam. May this special occasion further the spirit of joy in society,” the Prime Minister said in a Twitter post.

While Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar which is dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, ‘Magh Bihu’ is when the annual harvest takes place. “Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti full of colours of nature, tradition and culture,” he tweeted.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. “Pongal greetings to everyone. May this festival fill everyone’s lives with abundant prosperity. May everyone be blessed with good health,” Modi said in another tweet.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
religious festival or holiday
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 11:00:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/narendra-modi-greets-people-on-pongal-magh-bihu-makar-sankranti/article30572407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY