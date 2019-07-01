National

Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in J&K bus accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in a Jammu and Kashmir bus accident on Monday, saying the incident in which at least 20 people died was “heart-wrenching“.

The accident occurred when a mini bus rolled down a hilly road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district in the morning, police said.

“The accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

The bus, which way on its way to Kishtwar from Keshwan, skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge around 7.30 am.

Bodies of 20 passengers have been recovered so far, Jammu Inspector General of Police M K Sinha told

