GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Action against NSCN (I-M) rebels sought

Defending ‘Lt Gen’ Shimray’s leadership, the 15 officers said they had earlier warned against a mutiny in the outfit and communicated to the General Headquarters of the Naga Army on October 3, 2023

April 03, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

Rahul Karmakar
National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah). Image used for representative purpose only.

National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah). Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

A group of 15 military ‘officers’ of the extremist National Socialist Council of Nagalim, or NSCN (Isak-Muivah), has sought disciplinary action against 14 “mutineers” who decided to defy the authority of the ‘longvibu’ or the commander-in-chief of the outfit’s military wing, Anthony Ningkhan Shimray.

Defending ‘Lt Gen’ Shimray’s leadership, the 15 officers said they had earlier warned against a mutiny in the outfit and communicated to the General Headquarters of the Naga Army on October 3, 2023, underlining the need to take action under relevant laws.

They said the Naga Army’s deputy commander-in-chief, Absolom Raman and 13 others rebelled openly via a statement on March 30 before the mutiny could be nipped in the bud a few months ago.

In their counter statement on Tuesday, the 15 ‘officers’ claimed the signatures of many of the mutineers were forged, indicating a “few egoistic individuals” went against the “principles of the Naga nation” by going against the command of the ‘longvibu’.

They also said ‘Lt Gen’ Raman staged a military coup on December 7, 2023, during which the members of two commands of the Naga Army were disarmed and held captive. This was a serious case of rebellion that warranted strong action.

Slamming a signature campaign against the ‘longvibu’, the 15 ‘officers’ said the rebel’s acts were uncalled for and merited stringent and exemplary disciplinarion actions.

NSCN (I-M) leaders signed a Framework Agreement with the Centre in August 2015, but a permanent solution to the “Indo-Naga political issue” has remained elusive, reportedly leading to frustration within and beyond the armed group.

Related Topics

Nagaland

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.