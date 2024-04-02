NSCN (I-M) leaders revolt against ‘military’ chief

April 02, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Fourteen top ‘officers’ of the military wing of the extremist National Socialist Council of Nagalim, also referred to as NSCN (Isak-Muivah), have revolted against their commander-in-chief, “Lt. Gen.” Anthony Ningkhan Shimray.

The 14 include A. Raman, the deputy commander-in-chief, and ‘Brigadiers’ Y. Raleng and T. Vongdochu.

In a statement issued by the Eastern Flank of the NSCN (I-M)’s Naga Army on March 30, the officers said the ‘longvibu’ (army chief) had publicly proclaimed after his release from prison in 2016 that he was freed conditionally to bring the other armed groups in the northeast to the “so-called” mainstream.

Wondering if Shimray was an agent of New Delhi, the officers said that he tried to serve the interest of the Government of India by neutralising all the revolutionary groups in the region.

The officers listed several instances where Shimray allegedly worked against the Naga cause. These include withdrawing the NSCN (I-M)’s command in Bangladesh in 2018, “weakening the strength” of the Eastern Flank (Manipur) in league with R.N. Ravi, the former interlocutor for the Naga peace process, and “unjustifiably” shutting down the office of the deputy longvibu in Manipur.

“...as an individual released on bail by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) yet conferred the position of Longvibu, and having considered his actions, we are certain that he is working diligently for the selfish interest of the Government of India,” the officers said, justifying their decision not to obey Shimray’s command.

