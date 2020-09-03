N. Ravi is Chairman of Kasturi & Sons Limited

N. Ravi was elected Chairman of Kasturi & Sons, the holding company of The Hindu group, at the meeting of the company’s Board on September 3, 2020.
A former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu and currently the Publisher of the group's various newspapers, Mr. Ravi succeeds N. Murali.
The Board placed on record its appreciation of Mr. Murali’s sterling contribution in steering the company during the period of expansion and the creation of subsidiaries to sharpen the focus on specific publications and businesses. He had brought his considerable experience in the media business extending over five decades to lead the group’s business strategy.
Among the subsidiary companies under Kasturi and Sons Ltd. are THG Publishing that publishes The Hindu, Business Line, Frontline and Sportstar; KSL Media that publishes Hindu Tamil Thisai; KSL Digital Ventures that hosts the digital real estate platform, Roofandfloor.com; and Sporting Pastime that has taken up the resorts business.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath