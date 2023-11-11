Muzaffarnagar slapping case: SC summons Education Secretary over lack of compliance

November 11, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed shock at the Uttar Pradesh government’s lack of compliance with a direction to provide expert counselling for a Muslim student whose teacher at a Muzaffarnagar private school encouraged his classmates to slap him.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka asked the State Education Secretary to be present virtually on the next date of hearing on December 11.

The court asked experts from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to intervene and help with the counselling of the child and his classmates.

“No proper counseling was conducted for the child and other children involved. To say the least, the approach of the State, as can be seen affidavit, is shocking,” the court said.

The court asked TISS to suggest a counselling programme and names of expert counsellors.

“We direct the Principal Secretary of Education Department to be present virtually. To avoid any strong action by the court, we hope and trust that the Secretary will personally look into the matter and ensure that the order passed by this court is complied in letter and spirit and affidavits are placed at least three days in advance before the next date,” the court said.

In an earlier hearing, the court had flagged the incident as “very serious” and in direct violation of Article 21A (the fundamental right of a child to free and compulsory education) of the Constitution, the Right to Education Act, and even the Uttar Pradesh Rules which tasks the local authorities to ensure that children do not face discrimination in classrooms.