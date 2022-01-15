Muslims 'most secure and happy' under BJP rule, says RSS Muslim body

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch lists various schemes implemented by the BJP govts at the Centre and in States for the welfare of the community

The RSS' Muslim wing on Friday appealed to the minority community to vote for the BJP in the assembly polls in five states, saying Muslims are "most secure and happy" under the BJP rule whereas the Congress, SP and the BSP considered them just as vote bank.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) listed various schemes implemented by the BJP governments at the Centre and in States for the welfare of the community and said the party is "the biggest well-wisher" of Muslims in the country.

The opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), have only considered Muslims as their vote bank and after coming to power, they gave the community members poverty, illiteracy, backwardness and "atrocities like instant triple talaq", the MRM charged.

The MRM's 'Nivedan Patra (letter of appeal), printed in the form of leaflet for distribution in the poll-bound States, was released at a meeting here presided over by its founder and chief patron Indresh Kumar, the outfit's national convenor and in-charge of media, Shahid Sayeed said.

He said that leaflets will be distributed among the minority community members seeking vote for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

It noted, "The Narendra Modi government has started as many as 36 schemes, including Nai Roshni, Naya Savera, Nai Udaan, Seekho Aur Kamao, Ustaad and Nai Manjil, for the welfare of the minority communities since 2014." The minority community members also benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Startup India and other schemes launched by the Modi government, it said.

"Opposition parties, including Congress, SP and BSP, have been running propaganda against the RSS and the BJP for long saying that Muslims will be thrown out of the country if BJP comes to power... How many Muslims have been expelled from the country in the past seven years?" it asked.

"Congress and other opposition parties have considered Muslims only as their vote bank...Muslims got poverty, illiteracy, hatred against Hindus, backwardness, and anti-Islamic atrocities like (instant) triple talaq during the regimes of Congress and so-called sympathisers of Muslims,” it added.

The MRM claimed that the incidents of “communal riots and atrocities” on Muslims have come down “drastically” since 2014.

"BJP government is the biggest well-wisher of Muslims... Don't fall prey to the Congress, SP-BSP during the elections. The Muslims of the country are most secure and happy under the rule of BJP and will continue to remain so. Cast your votes wisely. Even a slight mistake can become a cause of trouble,” it added.