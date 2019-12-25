Morning Digest: No link between NRC and NPR, says Amit Shah; Pakistan rejects U.S. report on religious freedom, and more

“There is no link between the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), I am clearly stating this today,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah told news agency ANI on December 24. “There is no need to debate this [pan-India NRC] as there is no discussion on it right now, PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament,” he said in an interview to the news agency.

Pakistan on Tuesday denounced the U.S. for placing it on a list of countries violating religious freedoms, calling the move “unilateral and arbitrary“.

The U.S. has re-designated Pakistan and China among seven other countries that are of particular concern for violation of religious freedom, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

The data for National Population Register (NPR) was first collected in 2010 and West Bengal was one of the five States that used the requisite information for planning various beneficiary schemes, a senior government official said.

Hemant Soren, Chief Ministerial candidate of the victorious Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance, on Tuesday staked claim to form the next government in the mineral-rich State.

Claim: NPR is not the basis of NRC

Fact:

* NPR (National Population Register) is indeed the basis for NRC (National Register of Citizens) or NRIC (National Register of Indian Citizens), as Section 14A of the Citizenship Act empowers the government to compulsorily register every citizen of India and issue an identity card and to maintain a ‘National Register of Indian Citizens”. The citizenship register is generated out of the NPR database

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the withdrawal of more than 7,000 men of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) from Jammu and Kashmir.

A day before the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved two schemes in his honour: one to improve groundwater management in villages and the other to rename the tunnel being built under the Rohtang Pass after him.

Amjad Hussain who runs Target Coaching in Nehtaur has saved the number of Sulaiman Malik in his phone as DM Sulaiman. “Sulaiman did it himself for he believed that one day he would become a district magistrate,” said Mr. Hussain in a choked voice. Sulaiman, 20, a final year graduate student, who was undertaking UPSC coaching in Noida, was one of the two young men who died of gunshot injury on December 20 after the Friday prayers.

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala has claimed to have become the proprietrix of all their partnership firms, including the sprawling Kodanad Estate.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the restructuring of the Railway Board, including reduction in the Board strength as well as merger of the different cadres into a central service called the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).

Members of Ritwik Ghatak’s extended family have voiced strong opposition to the West Bengal unit of the BJP youth wing’s use of footage from the legendary filmmaker’s work in a six-minute propaganda video on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea’s warning of a “Christmas gift”, saying that the United States would “deal with it very successfully,” amid concerns that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

Hong Kong marked Christmas Eve with tear gas and mall clashes on Tuesday night as battles between democracy activists and riot police swept through a major shopping district.

More than 20,000 New Zealand fans are expected to throng the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday to watch their side play their first test at the iconic ground since 1987 when they face Australia in the second match of the three-game series.