Home Ministry orders withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary personnel from Kashmir

CRPF personnel stand guard outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on December 20, 2019.

CRPF personnel stand guard outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on December 20, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Home Ministry has ordered “immediate” withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir after a security review, officials said on December 24.

A total of 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been ordered to “revert” to their locations across the country, they said. One such company has about 100 personnel.

These units drawn from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB were sent to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre’s move on Article 370.

While 24 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force are being withdrawn, 12 each of the Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal are being sent back, as per the order issued on December 23.

About 20 such companies were withdrawn from the Valley early in December.

