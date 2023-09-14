Morning Digest | Special Session to debate Parliament’s 75-year journey, take up Bills; Apple farmers urge J&K L-G to restart MIS in Kashmir to save C-grade crop, and more

September 14, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST

Special Session to debate Parliament’s 75-year journey, take up Bills

Ending the suspense on the agenda of the Special Session of Parliament, which will be held from September 18 to 22, the Parliamentary bulletin revealed that on the first day of the session, the two Houses will hold a discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey, starting from the Constituent Assembly that first met on December 9, 1946. The bulletins issued by both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha noted that on September 18, the first day of the special session, there will be a discussion on the subject, “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings”.

Andhra Pradesh High Court stays CID proceedings against Chandrababu Naidu till September 18

Justice K. Sreenivasa Reddy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 13 (Wednesday) restrained the A.P. Crime Investigation Department (CID) from taking former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu into custody in the ‘skill development project scam’ case till September 18 (Monday) .The directive was in response to a petition filed by Mr. Naidu seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against him, and also the remand order issued by the Vijayawada ACB Court on September 10. Accordingly, the High Court directed the ACB Court not to hear the petition filed by the CID for obtaining Mr. Naidu’s custody up to September 18, and adjourned the case for further hearing to September 19. The petition was scheduled to be heard on September 13.

We don’t recognise legitimacy of buffer zones in Manipur: Meira Paibi leaders in Delhi

Leaders of the Meira Paibi, a Meitei women’s collective in Manipur, on Wednesday said they do not recognise the legitimacy of buffer zones in the State, created by the Central and Manipur government. Such buffer zones are “unconstitutional”, said the women’s group that has often clashed with Central security forces during the last four months of ethnic conflict .The women leaders, who addressed a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, also stepped up their opposition to the Indian Army’s Assam Rifles and other Central security forces currently posted in Manipur, calling for them to be replaced with other units.

Commission on Manipur violence to hold public hearings in Imphal, Delhi

The three-member Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the Centre in early June to comprehensively investigate the ethnic conflict underway in Manipur, will hold public hearings at its head office in Imphal and at its camp office in Delhi .The Commission of Inquiry (Manipur Violence) is headed by Justice Ajay Lamba, former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, and also includes one retired IAS officer and one retired IPS officer. It was set up in June after Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the conflict-ridden State in late May.

Responders dig for bodies in Moroccan mountain villages devastated by last week’s earthquake

The stench of death wafted through the village of Imi N’Tala high up in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, where last week’s catastrophic earthquake razed the hamlet’s mud-brick buildings and killed dozens of residents .On Tuesday, bulldozers, rescues crews and Moroccan first responders dug through the wreckage around the clock in the hopes of finding the eight to 10 corpses still underneath. “The mountain was split in half and started falling. Houses were fully destroyed,” a local man, Ait Ougadir Al Houcine, said as crews worked to recover bodies, including his sister’s. “Some people lost all their cattle. We have nothing but the clothes we’re wearing. Everything is gone.”

Apple farmers urge J&K L-G to restart MIS in Kashmir to save C-grade crop

The Apple Farmers’ Federation of India (AFFI), J&K chapter, on Wednesday sought J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s intervention to restart the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for Kashmir’s apple industry. The AFFI, in a letter written to the L-G, highlighted the MIS’ role in procuring inferior quality C-grade apples in the Valley since 2017, when the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) first launched the scheme

Ukraine’s Presidential aide clarifies remark on India, China’s ‘intellectual potential’

A day after creating an international flutter with his remark on the “intellectual potential” of India and China, a top Ukrainian official has issued a clarification saying that India, China and Turkiye are “justified” in playing bigger roles in the world. The remarks from Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, came just days after Ukraine’s foreign ministry described the Joint Declaration at the New Delhi G20 summit as “nothing to be proud of.” “Of course, Turkiye, India, China and other regional powers are increasingly and clearly justified in claiming global roles in the modern world - and there are all the reasons for this: historical, economic, cultural, scientific and political. And these roles have long been much more extensive than Russia’s. But the global world is much broader than even the most thoughtful regional national interests,” said Mr Podolyak in a statement on Wednesday that was circulated through social media platforms.

ENG vs NZ, 3rd ODI | Record Stokes ton leads England to huge win over New Zealand

A record-breaking century by Ben Stokes propelled England to a crushing 181-run win over New Zealand in the third one-day international on Wednesday as the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the four-match series .Stokes, who last month reversed his retirement from ODI cricket, hammered a 124-ball 182 to record England’s highest indiv 15 fours in an entertaining knock to lift the hosts to a total of 368 after being put into bat at The Oval.

India, Russia exploring use of Northern Sea Route, Eastern Maritime Corridor

At talks on widening maritime cooperation, India and Russia on Wednesday also discussed the possibility of exploring new transport corridors like the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and the Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC) between Vladivostok and Chennai and both sides also agreed that Indian seafarers will be trained on Polar and Arctic waters at the Russian Maritime Training Institute in Vladivostok, which is equipped with simulators. The Indian side was led by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Russia by the Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic A.O. Chekunkov. The meet was held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum underway in the far-Eastern city of Vladivostok. He also visited the historic Vladivostok port.

Maratha quota impasse: Video puts Shinde government in spot, CM calls it ‘false propaganda’

Urging people not to fall prey to false propaganda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday hit out at a viral video clip which showed him making apparently frivolous remarks on the Maratha quota agitation along with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, remarking that the distorted video was “a highly mischievous act” on part of his opponents. As the deadlock over the Maratha reservation continued with pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s indefinite strike entering its sixteenth day, the video clip, shot before the commencement of a press conference after the all-party meeting on September 11, triggered a fresh bout of political sabre-rattling between ruling and Opposition parties.

ED arrests JD(U) MLC Radha Charan Seth in Bihar over financial irregularities

Janata Dal (United) MLC Radha Charan Seth has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday evening in connection with alleged tax evasion. Mr. Seth was arrested from his Arrah residence in Bihar’s Bhojpur district after a lengthy interrogation. Raids were being conducted since morning at several places linked with Mr. Seth. Last week, the ED had summoned Mr. Seth and his son Kanhaiya Prasad for allegedly making huge monies through illegal trade and sand mining. The Income Tax (IT) department also raided his house on Wednesday morning. After the arrest, Mr. Seth complained about chest pain and underwent a medical check-up.

El Chapo's wife released from U.S. custody after completing 3-year prison sentence

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said. Emma Coronel Aispuro, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house prior to her release. She will now serve four years of supervised release. Coronel Aispuro expressed “true regret for any and all harm” when she was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges including money laundering conspiracy and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

Chhetri only notable face in 17-member Indian football team for Asian Games, Stimac’s status not known

Veteran striker Sunil Chhetri was the only notable face in the 17-member Indian squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games as All India Football Federation (AIFF) finally managed to stich a second-rung team, but there is still a big question mark on head coach Igor Stimac accompanying the team. Most of the clubs had shown unwillingness to release the 22 players named in the Indian squad as the Asian Games’ football competition schedule clashes with the ISL, which starts on September 21. This could be seen as a massive loss of face for AIFF president and BJP leader Kalyan Chaubey, who had actually made hectic parleys with the ministry to send the team despite not meeting the government criteria to compete in the quadrennial extravaganza.