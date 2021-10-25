Morning digest | PM Modi to inaugurate nine medical colleges in U.P. today; Pakistan beats India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup clash, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

An arrested Pakistani terrorist was killed and three security personnel were injured on Sunday when militants opened fire on a joint search party of the Army and the police inside a forest in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Large-scale use of technology in vaccinations as in the CoWin app has been a big game-changer for the country, says deputy CEO of Gavi, the global Vaccine Alliance.

Pakistan brought to an end India's near-three-decade domination of them in the world stage in the most convincing fashion, embarrassing their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on Monday to launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM-ASBY) and inaugurate nine medical colleges in the State.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day tour of J&K, on Sunday said dadagiri (bullying) of three families has ended and any grassroots representative could aim to become a Union minister or even a chief minister of the Union Territory (UT).

The turmoil in the Punjab Congress resurfaced on social media on Sunday, with Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari describing the party’s situation in Punjab as a “chaotic daily soap opera” while Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu asserted that he wouldn’t let the political discourse to deviate from “real issues”.

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad on Sunday reached Patna after over three-and-half years. He was accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi, elder daughter Misa Bharti and other family members.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group that was chosen to develop a major port terminal project in Sri Lanka, is scheduled to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on Monday, according to official sources in Colombo and New Delhi.

The first impact of climate change, the very quick impact of climate change, would be a default on debt by country after country, says former President of the Maldives

Gujarat’s Sabarmati river remains highly polluted despite the spending of nearly ₹200 crore that the Centre had allocated to curb pollution in the river from 2014-15 to 2017-18. But the situation has only worsened, inviting wrath from the High Court.

Afghanistan's Taliban government launched a programme to tackle hunger on Sunday, offering thousands of people wheat in exchange for labour.