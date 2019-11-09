National

Morning digest: Supreme Court to pronounce Ayodhya verdict today, Kartarpur Gurdwara entry fee waived for two days, and more

A policeman stands guard at the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on October 29, 1990.

A policeman stands guard at the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on October 29, 1990.

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Ayodhya case: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict today

A Constitution Bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will deliver its judgment in cross-appeals challenging the three-way partition of the disputed 2.77 acres of Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land among Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board in September 2010.

Kartarpur: Entry fee waived on two days

India and Pakistan continued to spar over procedural issues, hours before the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor while Pakistan’s Foreign Minister in a last-minute gesture declared a waiver of entry fees for two days for the Indian pilgrims.

Trump to visit India ‘at some point’

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would visit India at some point.

“He [Mr Modi ] wants me to go there. I will be going, at some point, to India,” Mr. Trump said.

In response to a question on a potential trade deal with India, Mr. Trump said India and the U.S. were “dealing with” a lot of things and that the relationship “was very good”.

Ayodhya verdict: Educational institutions closed in U.P. till November 11; security beefed up across country

Authorities said social media posts will be monitored to ensure that no attempt is made to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading fake or inflammatory content and necessary arrangements have been made to ensure safety and security of religious places.

Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute: The story so far

A civil dispute on who owns the title of 67.703 acres of land in Ayodhya has, over the years, turned into a religious and political battle.

‘Sidhu-Imran friendship was the key in formation of Katarpur corridor’

The visitors cannot thank enough the friendship of two former cricketers — Sidhu and Imran — which according to them has made possible the opening of a corridor linking revered Sikh shrines in India and Pakistan.

Uddhav slams BJP on power sharing row

Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP for trying to prove him a liar and said he regretted going with the wrong people. Though he did not call off the alliance, Mr. Thackeray asked if lying was acceptable in Hindutva and demanded to know how the BJP would form the government now.

What is Mastodon, the new social media kid on the block

In a way, it has that Reddit-like feel with the open-source properties. Expressing yourself works differently too – unlike Twitter’s 280-character count, Mastodon offers a 500-character space for users to express themselves.

SEBI pulls up PSUs on public holding

Nearly half of the government-owned listed companies are yet to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms that stipulate that at least 25% stake should be held by the public, said Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

U.S., EU warn of danger from Russia, China on Berlin Wall anniversary

Pompeo said the bulwark of the bloc’s defence alliance, the 70-year-old NATO, also “runs the risk that it will become obsolete” if leaders failed to tackle new challenges.

Brazil’s leftist former president Lula released from prison

As he walked out of jail, Lula raised a defiant fist of victory in the air to the cheers of a crowd of supporters and members of his Workers Party who waved red flags and held “Free Lula” banners.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2019 12:33:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/morning-digest-november-09-2019/article29928540.ece

