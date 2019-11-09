Morning digest: Supreme Court to pronounce Ayodhya verdict today, Kartarpur Gurdwara entry fee waived for two days, and more

A Constitution Bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will deliver its judgment in cross-appeals challenging the three-way partition of the disputed 2.77 acres of Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land among Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board in September 2010.

India and Pakistan continued to spar over procedural issues, hours before the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor while Pakistan’s Foreign Minister in a last-minute gesture declared a waiver of entry fees for two days for the Indian pilgrims.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would visit India at some point.

“He [Mr Modi ] wants me to go there. I will be going, at some point, to India,” Mr. Trump said.

In response to a question on a potential trade deal with India, Mr. Trump said India and the U.S. were “dealing with” a lot of things and that the relationship “was very good”.

Authorities said social media posts will be monitored to ensure that no attempt is made to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading fake or inflammatory content and necessary arrangements have been made to ensure safety and security of religious places.

A civil dispute on who owns the title of 67.703 acres of land in Ayodhya has, over the years, turned into a religious and political battle.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan explained that the $20 entry fees to be paid by every Indian pilgrim would be utilised in maintaining the infrastructure in and around the famed Gurdwara at Kartarpur.

The visitors cannot thank enough the friendship of two former cricketers — Sidhu and Imran — which according to them has made possible the opening of a corridor linking revered Sikh shrines in India and Pakistan.

Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP for trying to prove him a liar and said he regretted going with the wrong people. Though he did not call off the alliance, Mr. Thackeray asked if lying was acceptable in Hindutva and demanded to know how the BJP would form the government now.

In a way, it has that Reddit-like feel with the open-source properties. Expressing yourself works differently too – unlike Twitter’s 280-character count, Mastodon offers a 500-character space for users to express themselves.

Nearly half of the government-owned listed companies are yet to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms that stipulate that at least 25% stake should be held by the public, said Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Pompeo said the bulwark of the bloc’s defence alliance, the 70-year-old NATO, also “runs the risk that it will become obsolete” if leaders failed to tackle new challenges.

As he walked out of jail, Lula raised a defiant fist of victory in the air to the cheers of a crowd of supporters and members of his Workers Party who waved red flags and held “Free Lula” banners.