Centre dispatches 4,000 armed personnel to Ayodhya ahead of verdict

In the wake of the much-awaited Supreme Court judgment on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi litigation, the Centre has sent around 4,000 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces to Ayodhya..

The Ministry of Home Affairs also sent an advisory to all the States to maintain “law and order” as the verdict is expected to be announced in a few days.

“We have sent an advisory to all States, asking them to keep a watch on law and order as the verdict is set to be announced,” said a senior government official.

The appeals against the 2010 Allahabad High Court’s judgment on the title suits filed by both Hindu and Muslim parties have been heard on a daily basis by a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court for 40 days. The court has reserved judgment, and a verdict expected any time before November 17, when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will retire.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has identified 80 sensitive stations and asked its personnel to keep a tight vigil. The seven-page advisory sent to all zonal head quarters asked RPF personnel to specially maintain security at places of worship inside or near the railway station’s compound and asked the caretakers to not leave those places unattended.

The RPF cancelled leave of its staff and the personnel will be engaged in providing security cover to trains.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with police officers in charge of all districts and reviewed the security preparedness to tackle any law and order situation arising in future.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh asked district police chiefs to enhance foot patrolling in “vulnerable areas” that have been identified. The police have also been asked to prepare a “riot control scheme” for each area.