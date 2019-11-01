Morning digest: Islamic State names Baghdadi’s successor, Angela Merkel in India, and more

The spyware attack on WhatsApp users targeted over a dozen civil rights activists, lawyers and journalists in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Goa.

The U.S. Congress formally opened a new, public phase of its corruption investigation into Donald Trump on October 31 as U.S. lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process targeting the U.S. President.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reminded the BJP to keep its word on power sharing in Maharashtra.

Mr. Thackeray was speaking after a meeting of Sena MLAs elected senior party leader Eknath Shinde as legislative party leader. Mr. Shinde’s name was proposed by Aaditya Thackeray.

India has invoked certain provisions relating to the national anthem to let German Chancellor Angela Merkel remain seated while the national anthems of both countries will be played during her visit from October 31 to November 2. Sources said the Chancellor would be extended the courtesy on a request from the German side as she was recently seen having difficulties while standing at ceremonies. She was seen seated in ceremonial receptions. Most recently, Ms. Merkel attended a guard of honour with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen at home, but was seated when the national anthems were played.

Naga interlocutor R.N. Ravi said on Thursday that discussions to finalise the Naga accord continue and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) [NSCN-IM] had come on board.

Mr. Ravi, who is also the Nagaland Governor, told The Hindu, “the accord has not been finalised yet. Matters are under discussion. NSCN-IM has come on board.”

Output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted by 5.2% in September, indicating the severity of the economic slowdown.

As many as seven of eight core industries saw a contraction in output in September. Coal production fell steeply by 20.5%, crude oil by 5.4%, and natural gas by 4.9%. Output of refinery products (-6.7%), cement (-2.1%), steel (-0.3%), and electricity (-3.7%) too declined.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the continued deaths of children who fall into borewells and the negligence shown by authorities to prevent such tragedies.

The Islamic State group is mourning the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and has announced a successor in a new audio release.

The group identified the new leader as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi in the audio released on October 31 by the IS central media arm, al-Furqan Foundation.

A parliamentary panel headed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh began hearing the contentious DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 with members grilling officials from the Department of Biotechnology on scope for violations of privacy in the proposed DNA data bank.

India has registered an improved sex ratio and a decline in birth and death rates with non-communicable diseases dominating over communicable in the total disease burden of the country, according to the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence’s (CBHI) National Health Profile (NHP) 2019.

The Tihar Jail administration sent a notice to four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case asking them to apply for mercy plea before the President within seven days.

Rohit Sharma sounded excited at the opportunity to figure in India’s first-ever Day/Night Test. The match, against Bangladesh, is to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22.