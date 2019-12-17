Morning Digest: Nationwide student protests against CAA; don’t let vested interests divide society, says Modi, and more

Citizenship Amendment Act | Students erupt in nationwide protests
Stung by the brutal police action in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday, students hit the streets in Chennai, Puducherry, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kolkata and Guwahati in solidarity, even as political leaders held rallies and dharnas against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Monday.
MHA clarifies on citizenship to migrants from three nations
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said no migrant from the six non-Muslim communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh “will become Indian citizen automatically.” A migrant should apply online and the competent authority would see whether he or she fulfiled all the qualifications for registration or naturalisation as Indian citizen, a senior MHA official said.
Don’t let ‘vested interests’ divide society, says Modi
As violence and unrest spread across various States against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the protests “unfortunate and deeply distressing” and appealed to people to stay away from rumour-mongers and not let “vested interests” divide society.
Lt. Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane to be next Army Chief
Vice Chief of Army Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane has been appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS). He will take over as the 28th COAS from incumbent Gen Bipin Rawat whose term ends on December 31.
Increase Lok Sabha seats to 1,000, says Pranab Mukherjee
Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday drew attention to the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a consensus builder, noting that the Indian electorate may have given strong majorities to different parties since 1952 but over 50% of them have never voted for one party.
‘BJP wrecking Constitution through the backdoor’
Accusing the Centre of wrecking the Constitution by introducing an “insidious provision” of religion for acquiring citizenship, Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said the BJP government would have amended the Constitution if it had a two-thirds majority.
Donald Trump poised to become third U.S. president to be impeached
Republican Donald Trump is likely this week to become the third U.S. president to be impeached when the Democratic-led House of Representatives votes on charges stemming from his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.
Boris Johnson set to welcome lawmakers, get Brexit rolling
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to give a pep talk on Monday to a new group of Conservative Party lawmakers as he begins his push to secure parliamentary approval for his Brexit deal.
ISL match between NorthEast United and Bengaluru to be played in front of empty stands
For the first time in Indian Super League’s history, the match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC here on Wednesday will be played behind closed doors due to the unrest owing to the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Euro leagues | Karim Benzema salvages draw at Valencia
Real Madrid missed the chance to replace Barcelona at the top of La Liga ahead of Wednesday’s Clasico but salvaged a 1-1 draw against Valencia as Karim Benzema scored a dramatic injury-time equaliser.