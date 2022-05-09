A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A tranquil painting adorns the wall of a bomb-damaged school in a town formerly partially occupied by Russian forces in Kherson Oblast on May 08, 2022 in Zagradivka, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The LAC crisis has been a wake-up call in how we deal with China, says former Northern Command chief

China’s mobilisations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May 2020 that sparked a crisis that, two years on, still remains unresolved, could not have likely happened without the top leadership’s consent, according to Lt. Gen. D.S. Hooda (retd.), former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Army Command.

60 killed in school bombing, says Ukraine

As many as 60 people were feared to have been killed in the Russian bombing of a village school in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the regional governor said on Sunday.

Bail denied to 8 accused in Jahangirpuri violence case

Court pulls up police for ‘utter failure’ to control ‘illegal procession’, seeks probe into complicity, if any.

800 Pakistani Hindus awaiting Indian citizenship have returned home, says advocacy group

Pakistani Hindu migrant women going for labour work from their settlement at Jodhpur. File photo | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Around 800 Pakistani Hindus in Rajasthan, who came to India seeking citizenship on the basis of religious persecution, returned to the neighbouring country in 2021, according to Seemant Lok Sangathan (SLS), a group that advocates for the rights of Pakistani minority migrants in India. Many of them returned to Pakistan after they found that there had been no progress in their citizenship application.

Pannun booked under UAPA after Khalistani banners come up outside HP Assembly complex

U.S.-based Sikhs For Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was booked under anti-terror law UAPA and other penal offences on Sunday after Khalistani banners were found put up and graffiti scrawled on walls near the main gate of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly complex in Dharamshala, police said.

BJP ambiguous on tie-up with Raj Thackeray for BMC polls

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, made news last week after he demanded an apology from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on his pejorative comments on north Indians settled in Maharashtra, stating clearly that the latter would only be allowed to visit the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya once the apology was tendered.

Disinvestment lull likely after LIC IPO

Even as the LIC IPO is expected to sail through on Monday, helping the Centre meet about a third of its disinvestment target for the year, there is likely to be a lull in the privatisation drive of big-ticket public sector enterprises over the next few months.

Western industrialized nations must shoulder financial burden to fight climate change: Environment Minister

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said India’s per capita carbon emission is among the lowest in the world and therefore the western industrialized nations should shoulder the bulk of the financial burden for combating climate change.

Crowds jeer Sri Lankan PM on rare outing

Boos and heckles greeted Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Sunday on his first public outing since nationwide protests erupted demanding his ruling family resign over the worsening economic crisis. Months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines have caused widespread suffering across the South Asian island in its worst economic downturn since independence in 1948.

With Pakistani MBBS degree made invalid, Kashmiri students at a dead-end

The dream to become a doctor was a daunting journey for Kashmiri students who aspired to study in Pakistan’s medical colleges. They alleged harassment at the border crossing, nagging questions on their ideology, and summons from the J&K Police on their return, which they would endure for the sake of their education. Then in April this year, the Centre declared all such MBBS degrees invalid in India.

DNA samples from Rakhigarhi burial pits sent for analysis

DNA samples collected from two human skeletons unearthed at a necropolis of a Harappan-era city site in Haryana have been sent for scientific examination, the outcome of which might tell about the ancestry and food habits of people who lived in the Rakhigarhi region thousands of years ago.

Future looms dark for 48% of bird species

Humans eat 14% of the world’s surviving species of birds. However, this is not the only reason why 48% of the extant bird species are undergoing population decline, a study by nine renowned avian experts and conservationists has revealed.

IPL 2022 | If we make play-offs great but if we don't it's not end of world: Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 91 runs on Sunday