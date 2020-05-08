Morning Digest: Visakhapatnam gas leak claims 11 lives, over 350 hospitalised; AIIMS director says COVID-19 cases likely to peak in June-July, and more

Chemical plant situated in a densely populated area; styrene gas reportedly spread over a radius of 3 km aﬀecting ﬁve villages; about 2,000 people were evacuated from nearby areas; A.P. CM announces compensation of ₹1 crore for families of deceased.

People from areas such as Marripalem, Madhavadhara, NAD Kotha Road and even Murali Nagar were seen rushing out of their houses in cars, two-wheelers as well as on foot.

Many local youth rose to the occasion and rushed the sick to hospitals. Several ferried children and others to safer places on their two-wheelers and left them beside the highway about 5 km away.

The country currently has 35,902 active cases, with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria stating that according to data released by experts and going by the current trend, the cases are likely to peak in June-July.

People came out of their houses and ran helter skelter. Many of them fell unconcious on the road. Anticipating that there might be a mishap in the LG Polymers, which situated in the middle of the locality, some residents dialled the police.

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai and G. Kishan Reddy to take stock of the steps taken in response to the incident.

The first flight carrying 177 adult passengers and four children from Abu Dhabi landed at the Cochin international airport at 10.08 p.m. The Air India Express flight was initially scheduled to land at 9.40 p.m. The passengers included 48 pregnant women.

Tagged with the stigma of disease since the Surat plague of 1994, they are mostly single men sending their dwindling wages to a home they don’t see often.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to announce the next steps in the battle against COVID-19 on Sunday following a review by ministers of the current measures that have all but shut the economy and kept millions at home for over six weeks.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for COVID-19 after a member of the U.S. military who worked at the White House was found to have been infected, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

Mr. Netanyahu formally received the support of a majority of lawmakers to lead a new government earlier in the day, paving the way for a controversial power-sharing deal with rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz.