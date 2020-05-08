International

Coronavirus | Trump tests negative after valet reported to be infected

Mr. Trump has now been tested at least twice for the coronavirus and both times tested negative.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Vice President Mike Pence also reported to have tested negative for the virus

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for COVID-19 after a member of the U.S. military who worked at the White House was found to have been infected, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

The military official was identified by CNN as a personal valet to Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump told reporters he would announce new members of his task force by Monday.

Trump says coronavirus task force to shift focus, drawing Pelosi criticism

 

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Mr. Trump has now been tested at least twice for the coronavirus and both times tested negative. A test on April 2 came out negative, the White House said.

On April 3, the the White House said that anyone expected to be near Mr. Trump or Mr. Pence will be given a rapid COVID-19 test out of an abundance of caution.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 11:41:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-trump-tests-negative-white-house-says-after-valet-reported-to-be-infected/article31529528.ece

