Morning Digest: Centre to retain GST on oxygen concentrators, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed injured in explosion in Male, and more

India and the European Union are expected to make a ‘breakthrough’ announcement to finally relaunch talks for a comprehensive trade and investment treaty on Saturday, officials said.

Former President of Maldives and Speaker of the country’s Parliament Mohamed Nasheed was injured in an explosion in capital Male late on May 6. He sustained injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.

The Central government should review its resistance to exempting the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on oxygen concentrators imported for personal use, the Delhi High Court observed on Thursday after the Finance Ministry conveyed its inability to accept the Court’s order issued on Wednesday.

India recorded 4,06,749 new COVID-19 cases and 3,783 fatalities as of 9.30 p.m. on Thursday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,14,77,323 cases and 2,33,932 deaths.

Sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Thursday said the move will pave way for the immunisation of a larger number of people in a shorter time frame. Sputnik Light is the first component — recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26) — of Sputnik V vaccine that has been approved by over 60 countries, including India.

There seems to be little desire for an alternative to the LDF and UDF, according to The Hindu CSDS-Lokniti Post-Poll Survey 2021

The online performance organised by Classical Movements will include Indian and Western classical music and personal statements.

An air ambulance carrying a critical patient from Bagdogra in West Bengal to Hyderabad made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Thursday night after its landing gear fell during take off from Nagpur where it stopped for refuelling.

Mr. Mahendran accused Mr. Haasan of not changing his approach towards the party and its cadre even after the electoral defeat. He also accused election management company, Sankhya Solutions, of creating blocks between Mr. Haasan, the office-bearers and the party cadre. Mr. Haasan hit back at Mr. Mahendran, terming his leaving the party as “a weed removing itself”. He said the vice-president had quit, knowing full well that he was going to be sacked and was trying to gain sympathy by blaming others.

According to IPL officials, “Hussey and Balaji will be taken care of by Apollo Hospital. We have a tie-up with them. Both are without any symptoms and should come through fine. They will undergo one more test after four days.”