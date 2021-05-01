Oxygen concentrators received as gifts or online orders from overseas still attract 28% GST

Oxygen concentrators received as gifts or ordered online from overseas would still attract 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Customs Department said on Saturday.

On Friday, the government had notified changes to the foreign trade policy to allow the import of oxygen concentrators for personal use through e-commerce portals, post or courier till July 31, 2021. Customs clearance will be granted for such imports by treating them on par with “gifts”, the government had said. So far, such an exemption was only allowed for life saving drugs and rakhis.

In response to queries from several people who planned to import oxygen concentrators for personal use as well as donations to healthcare facilities, the Delhi Customs Department said on Saturday: “Please note Customs Duty is exempt as per notification. However, Integrated GST on Oxygen concentrator is 12%. If it is imported for personal use, it attracts IGST of 28%, which is the generic rate on goods imported for personal use (except drugs and medicines).”

EY India tax partner Abhishek Jain said the government should consider a reduction in the rate given the current stage of the pandemic. “I think the government should come out with a notification reducing the rate. This would provide much-needed relief against the COVID fight,” Mr. Jain told The Hindu.