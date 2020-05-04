Morning Digest: Central health teams to monitor 20 districts with heavy case load; CII proposes different rules for top 100-150 economic priority districts, and more

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed 40,000 on Sunday, making it one among 16 countries that have crossed that figure. With 83 more deaths since Saturday, a single-day high, the death toll nationwide has gone up to 1,306.

At a time when a UN body has predicted a cut in about 1.7 million jobs in the Gulf region due to GDP losses, the Kingdom’s Ambassador to India Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati says that worries of retrenchments are premature.

An alarming dip in the State’s Own Tax Revenue, coupled with a delay and cut in Central transfers, have pushed the State to the edge of a financial precipice.

The charts are updated based on a combination of numbers reported by the central Health Ministry, and updates from the State governments and Health departments.

The country’s high performing economic districts should be allowed to play by different rules in the third phase of the lockdown beginning Monday, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Five security personnel, including a Colonel, a Major and a sub-inspector, and two unidentified militants were killed during an 18-hour anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Handwara area.

The police in western Assam’s Dhubri district on Sunday detained 27 Bangladeshi nationals, who had entered the State on a tourist visa before the COVID-19 lockdown but were found to have been working for a contractor in the eastern part.

Diplomatic sources said this is part of the Gulf country’s campaign to monitor community activities by expat Indians as intense social media exchanges between Indian and Gulf commentators continue.

The Internet is abundant with speculations about the health of North Korea's hereditary leader Kim Jong-Un. His absence from the Day of the Sun celebrations on April 15 first sparked rumours about his ill-health.

Almost 400 survivors were pulled from the water, starving, emaciated and traumatized after a boat failed to reach Malaysia and spent weeks adrift before returning to Bangladesh in mid-April.

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered on the National Mall in Washington to view a U.S. Navy flyover to honour healthcare workers and others battling the pandemic.