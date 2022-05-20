Morning Digest | PM Modi to visit Tokyo for Quad summit next week; China’s Pangong bridge construction is in occupied territory, says India, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

PM Modi to fly to Japan for Quad summit next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Tokyo for his second in-person Quad summit on Tuesday, where he will also hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Joseph Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

India always believed Pangong bridge construction is in occupied territory: MEA

India is closely monitoring the construction of a bridge by China on the Pangong Tso (lake) in eastern Ladakh, which is in “occupied territory”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Supreme Court verdict won’t alter GST regime: Finance Ministry

The Supreme Court verdict does not entail any changes ‘in any way’ to the functioning of the GST regime and the institutional mechanism for its operation, the Finance Ministry asserted on Thursday, even as some States welcomed the decision for clearly enunciating and safeguarding their rights.

Hate speeches: petitioners can approach Vacation Bench, says SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave petitioners liberty to approach its Vacation Bench during the summer holidays for urgent relief in case hate speeches continue to be made across the country while local authorities fail to act.

Rajya Sabha elections first test for Udaipur Declaration

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections could be the first test of implementing Congress’ Udaipur Declaration in which the party adopted the “50 under 50” formula or keep half the positions for all those who are under 50-years of age.

OBC reservation: Maharashtra can learn from BJP-ruled M.P .

The Supreme Court order on implementation of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Madhya Pradesh has given new hope to Maharashtra government that it’s attempt to convince the apex court court on the issue could bear fruit.

World women’s boxing championships | Nikhat Zareen adds gold to a glittering career

Nikhat Zareen gave a dazzling performance to beat Thai Olympian Jutamas Jitpong 5-0 and become the fifth Indian woman to win a World title at Istanbul on Thursday.

Nikhat Zareen (52kg) was the lone Indian to enter the final as two others signed off with bronze medals in the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Wednesday.

India’s PC market pushed past four million units in Q1 of calendar 2022: IDC

India’s traditional PC market that comprises desktops, notebooks and workstations delivered another strong quarter during the January to March 2022 period shipping over 4.3 million units with a Year-Over-Year (Y-O-Y) growth of 37.7%, said International Data Corporation (IDC) on May 19.

Vangelis, the Greek ‘Chariots of Fire’ composer, dies at 79

Vangelis, the Greece-born electronic composer who wrote the Academy Award-winning score for the film “Chariots of Fire” and music for dozens of other movies, documentaries and TV series, has died. He was 79.

Telecom Minister successfully tests India’s first 5G audio and video call

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday successfully tested India’s first 5G audio and video call, for which entire network has been designed and developed in India, at IIT Madras.

Stalin behaving as if Rajiv case convicts are innocents, charges Annamalai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the DMK are behaving as though Perarivalan and the six others convicted in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were innocent persons and had achieved something, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai charged on Thursday.

‘India to shortly become leading quality content producing nation in media, entertainment’

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Thursday said in five years, India would be among the leading quality content-producing nations across the globe in the field of media and entertainment.

IPL 2022 | Kohli regains touch, powers RCB to a comfortable win against Gujarat Titans

Virat Kohli (73, 54b, 8x4, 2x6) returned to form to give Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) an eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in its last group stage IPL match here on Thursday, May 19, 2022.