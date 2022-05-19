IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bat against RCB
GT made one change, bringing in Lockie Fergusson in place of Alzarri Joseph.
Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final IPL league game here on Thursday.
RCB too made one change, replacing Mohammed Siraj with Siddarth Kaul.
Teams:Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood.
