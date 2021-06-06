Morning Digest: Retired bureaucrats write to PM of ‘disturbing’ developments in Lakshadweep, fewer online classes in Jammu and Kashmir following Srinagar child’s video, and more

Retired bureaucrats write to PM Modi of ‘disturbing’ developments in Lakshadweep
Ninety-three former All India and Central services officers of the Constitutional Conduct Group wrote to Mr. Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day to raise concerns over the introduction of draft regulations on land and development.
Global database to identify missing persons launched
The Interpol has launched a new global database named “I-Familia” to identify missing persons through family DNA and help the police solve cold cases in member countries.
Middle-class badly hit, need loan moratorium, says plea in Supreme Court
The weekly extension of lockdowns since the last one and a half months had resulted in more people from the middle-class losing their jobs, and those who have their jobs safe at the moment, faced prospects of substantial salary cuts, the petition said.
Shadow of debt looms over villages of Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri
With the pandemic induced lockdown and work under the MGNREGS drying up, the rural economy is tottering, barely sustained by the State government’s COVID-19 cash relief of ₹4,000 for every ration card, with dry rations providing minimal sustenance.
Fewer online classes in Jammu and Kashmir following Srinagar child’s video
Earlier this week, Ms. Irfan, finding her 4-hour-long daily online classes taxing, gave vent to her despair in a video which went viral on all social media platforms. She said she did not know about Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was told about him by her father.
To deal with next surge, Delhi government taking lessons from last peak
Through a 42-day period, which ended last month, the govt. recorded over 11 deaths every hour culminating in a daily average of 282 deaths per day; the municipal corporations noted the last rites of over 378 COVID-afflicted patients each day — or more than 15 funerals an hour.
Explained | Why has the China-backed Colombo Port City project come under attack from the Opposition and citizens?
Last month, Sri Lanka passed the controversial Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill, which governs the China-backed Colombo Port City project worth $1.4 billion, amid wide opposition to the creation of a “Chinese enclave” in the island nation.
32 years after Tiananmen Square protests, China’s internal security is still Xi’s biggest concern: Vijay Gokhale
Mao Tse Tung, Deng Xiaoping and currently Xi Jinping are dominant figures, but even their times have seen factionalism and rivalry within the party.
Biden turns to Obama to help boost healthcare enrollment
The White House effort to spotlight the expanded enrollment period and claim strong numbers for the health law as the political world and the health care system await a Supreme Court ruling on the law’s constitutionality.
Perfect 10 as champion Swiatek moves into last 16
The eighth-seeded Pole won 7-64, 6-0 to stretch her record of straight-sets victories here to 10 matches. Swiatek reeled off 11 of the last 13 games on Saturday and will face Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk for a place in the quarter-finals.