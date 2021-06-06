Morning Digest: Retired bureaucrats write to PM of ‘disturbing’ developments in Lakshadweep, fewer online classes in Jammu and Kashmir following Srinagar child’s video, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Ninety-three former All India and Central services officers of the Constitutional Conduct Group wrote to Mr. Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day to raise concerns over the introduction of draft regulations on land and development.

The Interpol has launched a new global database named “I-Familia” to identify missing persons through family DNA and help the police solve cold cases in member countries.

The weekly extension of lockdowns since the last one and a half months had resulted in more people from the middle-class losing their jobs, and those who have their jobs safe at the moment, faced prospects of substantial salary cuts, the petition said.

With the pandemic induced lockdown and work under the MGNREGS drying up, the rural economy is tottering, barely sustained by the State government’s COVID-19 cash relief of ₹4,000 for every ration card, with dry rations providing minimal sustenance.

Earlier this week, Ms. Irfan, finding her 4-hour-long daily online classes taxing, gave vent to her despair in a video which went viral on all social media platforms. She said she did not know about Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was told about him by her father.

Through a 42-day period, which ended last month, the govt. recorded over 11 deaths every hour culminating in a daily average of 282 deaths per day; the municipal corporations noted the last rites of over 378 COVID-afflicted patients each day — or more than 15 funerals an hour.

Last month, Sri Lanka passed the controversial Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill, which governs the China-backed Colombo Port City project worth $1.4 billion, amid wide opposition to the creation of a “Chinese enclave” in the island nation.

Mao Tse Tung, Deng Xiaoping and currently Xi Jinping are dominant figures, but even their times have seen factionalism and rivalry within the party.

The White House effort to spotlight the expanded enrollment period and claim strong numbers for the health law as the political world and the health care system await a Supreme Court ruling on the law’s constitutionality.

The eighth-seeded Pole won 7-64, 6-0 to stretch her record of straight-sets victories here to 10 matches. Swiatek reeled off 11 of the last 13 games on Saturday and will face Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk for a place in the quarter-finals.