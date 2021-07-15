Morning digest: ‘Excess deaths’ in Haryana seven times official COVID-19 toll, Jaishankar highlights the effect of LAC impasse on India-China ties, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The impasse between Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is “visibly impacting” bilateral ties “negatively”, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they met in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the SCO meeting on Wednesday.

The number of “excess deaths” registered by the Civil Registration System (CRS) in Haryana ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit (from April 2020 to May 2021) was 60,397, which is 7.3 times the official reported figure of 8,303 COVID-19 deaths for the same period.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday asked the States and Union Territories to immediately withdraw the cases registered under the repealed-Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, days after the Supreme Court expressed shock that it was being invoked even six years after the apex court had struck it down.

A day after poll strategist Prashant Kishor had a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress circle is abuzz with speculation that he will formally join it.

In a significant departure, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has deputed Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, instead of the party's Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, to lead the coordination with other Opposition parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a slew of key projects, including a rebuilt railway station in Gandhinagar city, along with a convention centre in his home State Gujarat on Friday.

Tech major Infosys raised its revenue growth guidance for FY22 to 14-16% from 12-14% forecast in April, and posted a jump in net profit as more clients signed digital transformation deals.

The Taliban captured the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak on the frontier with Pakistan on Wednesday, continuing sweeping gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A survey by the Oxford University Press (OUP) of science teachers in 22 countries on their respective national science curricula found that fewer than half of the respondents (46%) believe that the science curriculum in their country prepared children for the future.

A day after the swearing-in of Sher Bahadur Deuba as the Prime Minister of Nepal, suspense continued on the evident delay in announcing the name of the Foreign Minister.

The Army said on Wednesday that 147 additional women officers had been granted Permanent Commission (PC) taking the total number of women officers granted it to 424 out of the 615 officers considered since the landmark judgment by the Supreme Court last year.