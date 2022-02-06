Morning digest: Committed to ending inequalities, says PM Modi; India secures its fifth Under-19 World Cup title, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

An utterly dominant India won a record-extending fifth Under-19 World Cup title here on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the Centre’s commitment to eliminating inequalities in the country while pursuing the path of “sab ka saath, sab ka vikas” (everyone’s support, everyone’s progress). Speaking after dedicating a 216-feet-tall statue of Vaishnavite saint Sri Ramanujacharya at Muchintal near here on Saturday, Mr. Modi said social justice was embedded in all the Centre’s welfare programmes, such as Jan Dhan, free cooking gas connections to the poor, and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Amidst the row over Muslim girl students wearing hijab being barred into pre-university classes in Udupi district, the State Government on Saturday issued an order stating that students have to comply with the uniform/dress code prescribed by College Development Committees.

United Nations UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told leaders in Beijing he expects them to allow UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet to make a "credible" visit to China including a stop in the troubled Xinjiang region, his spokesman said Saturday.

The health of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted in a hospital in Mumbai for over a month now, deteriorated further on Saturday, her doctor said.

Moments after India's unprecedented fifth U-19 World Cup title triumph, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman lauded the BCCI for running a world-class youth structure and organising innumerable, competitive age-group tournaments.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday instructed the five poll-bound States to provide “adequate security cover” to star campaigners of political parties after Lok Sabha MP and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi was attacked on his way back to Delhi from campaigning in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

It would be much easier for the government to provide relief to people if the tax base was wider, says Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, noting that four crore people don’t file returns though the tax department gets some TDS collections on their account.

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday directly rebutted Donald Trump's false claims that Mr Pence somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election, saying that the former president was simply “wrong.”

Stuck in a narrow, dingy bylane in the Musallahpur area of Patna, hemmed in by ugly buildings, old structures with temporary walls and rickety corrugated roofs, is a windowless eight-by-eight feet room in a four-storied structure.