Morning Digest | EU approves 10th package of Russia sanctions; NDA has changed fate of northeast in past nine years, says PM Modi, and more 

February 25, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:01 am IST

EU approves 10th package of Russia sanctions on anniversary of invasion

The European Union, after hectic last-minute haggling, has approved a tenth package of Russia sanctions on the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Swedish EU Presidency said late on Friday. “Together, the EU member states have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war,” the Presidency announced on Twitter.

NDA has changed changed fate of northeast in past nine years, says PM Modi

“Some people, rejected by the country, are praying with beads and saying Modi teri kabr khudegi (Modi, your grave will be dug). But India is saying Modi tera kamal khilega (Modi, your lotus will bloom). The people of India will give them a befitting reply for such mindset and using such language,” the Prime Minister said after a roadshow in Shillong.

MGNREGS | Over 40% of gram panchayats do not report digital attendance

It has been 55 days since the government made it mandatory that the attendance for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers will be captured through a mobile application, National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS), but the Ministry of Rural Development’s own statistics point out that 41.3% of the gram panchayats report no NMMS device usage.

Pro-Khalistan preacher’s aide released from jail, a day after his supporters clashed with police

Accused in a kidnapping and assault case, Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan Singh — a close aide of self-styled Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh — was released from jail in Punjab’s Ajnala on Friday. On Thursday, armed with swords, guns and sharp weapons barged into Ajnala police station, demanding the cancellation of the FIR and release of Lovepreet.

Manish Sisodia instructs Delhi govt. officials to stop taking orders from L-G

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday instructed officials to stop taking directions from Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and report any such orders to their respective Ministers.

MCD House witnesses familiar scenes of violence as Mayor calls for fresh internal polls

For the second time in two days, Mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered fresh polling for the posts of six Standing Committee members in the MCD even as the MCD House saw violent clashes between AAP and BJP councillors. Adjourning the House on Friday, Ms. Oberoi ordered that voting for the six-member Standing Committee to be held again at 11 a.m. on February 27.

Eyewitness identified JKLF chief in 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case: Public Prosecutor

One more eyewitness identified Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik in the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case, a senior public prosecutor said on Friday. Mr. Malik was produced before the court in Jammu through virtual mode. He is at present lodged in the Tihar Jail, New Delhi, where he is serving a sentence in a terror financing case.

J&K’s affluent class has money for iPhone, games but not for nominal property tax, asks L-G Manoj Sinha

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha defended the move to introduce property tax in the Union Territory for the first time, saying “people have money for iPhones, data, games but don’t want to pay for services”. Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Jammu, asked the administration to “keep property tax in abeyance”.

Russia, Ukraine face off at U.N. with rival tributes to dead

Russia and Ukraine faced off at the U.N. Security Council on Friday on the first anniversary of their war, with their confrontation even extending to dueling moments of silence for the dead. The showdown began before the session formally began, with Russia’s ambassador demanding to know why Ukraine sat at the top of the speakers list. Most dramatically, in the middle of the meeting, the two countries even tussled over tributes to the victims of the war.

Israeli settlers shoot, wound two Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli settlers shot and seriously wounded two Palestinians in the northern occupied West Bank early on Friday, Palestinian health officials said, in what authorities describe as the latest incident in a wave of settler violence. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the two wounded Palestinians were being treated at a hospital in the village of Qusra, near the West Bank city of Nablus. It did not identify the men.

Uncertainties cloud global economy, G20 nations must resolutely address challenges: RBI Governor

The global economic outlook has improved in recent months, but uncertainties still remain, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday as he called upon G20 nations to resolutely address the challenges, including debt distress and threats to financial stability, confronting world economies.

Language on Russia’s war in Ukraine splits G20

Finance heads of the world’s most powerful economies were split over language on Russia’s war in Ukraine with some western powers hardening their position on isolating Moscow while host India looked for more neutral terms to describe the conflict as a “crisis” or a “challenge” while U.S. and other western nations want nothing short of “war” to go in the communique that is to be issued on Saturday evening.

Bengaluru Open | India’s challenge peters out after Nagal loses to Purcell

India’s singles campaign at the DafaNews Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger ended on Thursday following Sumit Nagal’s 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Australia’s Max Purcell at the KSLTA courts. For a set-and-a-half, Nagal was the better player, but the match turned on an injury time-out for Purcell at 4-3 (on serve) in the second set when a trainer was called to strap his ankle.