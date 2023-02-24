PM Modi counters Congress’ ‘kabr’ barb with ‘kamal’

February 24, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The more “some people” wish to see him dead, the stronger Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will become, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing election programmes for the BJP in Meghalaya and Nagaland, he countered the Congress’ kabr (grave) barb with kamal (lotus, the BJP symbol).

“Some people, rejected by the country, are praying with beads and saying Modi teri kabr khudegi (Modi, your grave will be dug). But India is saying Modi tera kamal khilega (Modi, your lotus will bloom). The people of India will give them a befitting reply for such mindset and using such language,” the Prime Minister said after a roadshow in Shillong.

Also read: Congress used Northeast as ATM, BJP considers region ‘Ashtalakshmi’: PM Modi

He continued in the same vein in Tura, the second-largest urban centre and the political hub of Meghalaya.

“The blessings of the people across the country are making some people so frustrated that they feel things will not work out for them as long as Modi is alive. So, they are digging Modi’s grave. How long will you dig my grave? Do some social work,” he said.

Mr. Modi targeted the Congress in his first rally of the day in Nagaland’s Dimapur.

He said that when the Congress ruled the States in the northeast, its Central leaders used the region as an ATM to fill their pockets.

But the BJP used technology to change the system and ensure money sent from Delhi “enters your bank accounts without any cut or commission”, he added.

Also read: India scaling new heights of success, Meghalaya making strong contributions: PM Modi

Family politics

The Prime Minister said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has been fast-tracking the development of the northeast unlike the Congress which would “forget you after securing your votes”.

Comping the political stability in Nagaland under the NDA with the unrest during the Congress rule, he said that this was because the Congress remote-controlled the State from Delhi because of the “family first” mindset.

“The Congress prioritised family politics. Consequently, the entire northeast punished the Congress for the sins it committed,” he said.

Mr. Modi said the NDA changed the fate of the northeast in the last nine years and ensured development through better roads, airports and railway connectivity.

“The northeast is becoming a strong pillar of India’s Act East policy and a major centre of trade and tourism of the country. So, people are saying ‘Meghalaya mange BJP sarkar (Meghalaya wants BJP government,” he said in Tura.

Mr. Modi sought to dispel the perception that the BJP was anti-Christian. He recounted how his BJP-led government rescued 50 nurses from Christian missionary schools and a Christian clergyman from terrorists in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Meghalaya and Nagaland, going to the polls on February 27, are Christian-majority States.