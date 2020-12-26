Morning Digest: Farmers refute PM Modi’s charge of changing demand, Congress plans ‘Save cow’ march in U.P., and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Refuting Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegation that farmer unions were moving the goal posts everyday, the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Co-ordination Committee (AIKSCC) on Friday said the only demand of the farmers was an “assured”, “guaranteed” and “legalised” income by announcing Minimum Support Price for all crops.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry on Thursday invited comments from the public on a draft Bill for setting up a university for disability studies and rehabilitation sciences.

A gai bachao, kisan bachao (save cow, save farmers) padyatra in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Tiranga yatras and an online campaign of a selfie with the national tricolour, the Congress seems eager to engage with issues that are perceived to be core to the politics of the BJP.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin''s double strike helped India reduce Australia to 65 for 3 on the opening session of the Boxing Day Test, here on Saturday.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made some impressive captaincy moves which enabled India gain the upper-hand on a track that offered turn and bounce on the first session of a Test match.

It was exactly a month ago when scores of farmers reached the borders of Delhi and made it their home. In just 30 days, their resolve seems to have only grown, and going back appears to be a distant dream.

The Congress expelled one of its most influential MLAs in Assam for alleged anti-party activities, hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati on Friday night.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended the ban on high-speed 4G mobile Internet up to January 8, saying “the restrictions on the high speed connectivity acted as an impediment to attempts” of the militants to disturb the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

With the deal for Ka-226T utility helicopters with Russia not concluded five years after it was announced and its fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters at the end of their service life, the Army is set to approach the Defence Ministry for a waiver to take the deal forward.

Domestic violence against women remained a prime cause of concern for the Ministry of Woman and Child Development in 2020 with over 5,000 such complaints received in the year.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said the allotment of government accommodation was being rationalised and that the government had moved away from an approach of patronage.

Disregarding criticism from the rival faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli reshuffled his cabinet on Friday. The swearing-in ceremony of the eight newly inducted ministers took place in the evening, hours after the Supreme Court of Nepal asked Mr Oli to provide explanation for dissolving the elected Parliament.

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Friday said it has found misuse of funds by six childcare institutions in Assam and Manipur, running under the aegis of Markazul Maarif, of which one home received funding from an international NGO that is being probed for its alleged links with Al-Qaeda.