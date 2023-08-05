Morning digest | Ram temple in Ayodhya to be inaugurated in the third week of January 2024; three soldiers killed in Kulgam encounter, and more

August 05, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST

Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated in third week of January

Ram temple in Ayodhya would be inaugurated between January 14-24, said a temple construction committee member. The preparations (Pooja) for the inauguration will start on Jan 14 and the inauguration date will be finalised after confirmation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Three soldiers killed in Kulgam encounter

Three Army personnel were killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

Government to delay implementation of laptop, PC import curbs: officials

Officials on August 4 indicated that the government would delay implementation of Thursday’s notification restricting imports of laptops, PCs, tablets and servers to India ‘with immediate effect’, after Customs officials stationed at ports of entry started holding up electronics shipments.

Short-lived political truce on Manipur debate breaks down over dates

The short-lived truce between the Opposition and government on a Rajya Sabha debate on the Manipur situation has broken down over differences on the choice of dates. Thegovernment has proposed that the debate be held on August 11, the last day of the Monsoon Session.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says mohalla clinics of Delhi are ‘overhyped’

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday visited an Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinic in New Delhi and later put out a message on X (formerly Twitter) that he had come back feeling “disappointed”.

PM to lay foundation stone for revamp of 508 railway stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations spread across the country virtually on August 6. According to the Ministry of Railways, the redevelopment work is done at an estimated cost of ₹24,470 crore.

India makes history at the World archery championships

The trio of V. Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur made history when they helped India record a convincing 235-229 victory over the top-ranked Mexico in the compound women’s team final.

Trial judge failed to give reasons for maximum punishment to Rahul: SC

The primary reason for the Supreme Court to stay the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname case on August 4 is that nobody knows why the trial judge decided to serve him with a two year prison sentence, the maximum punishment for the offence of criminal defamation.

Heated debate in LS on Delhi services Bill; Opposition targets govt. over Lekhi’s comment on ED

The debate on the Delhi services Bill in the Lok Sabha not only saw Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister in 2024 but also had moments when the Opposition leaders claimed their allegation about misusing Enforcement Directorate (ED) had been proven right.

INDIA leaders welcome Supreme Court verdict on Rahul Gandhi

Leaders of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 4 welcomed the Supreme Court judgment staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, calling it a moral victory for the coalition.

Proposed National Research Foundation to provide ‘strategic’ direction, generate private funding

Science minister, Jitendra Singh tabled the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill proposes to establish the National Research Foundation, a new body that will provide “high level strategic direction for research, innovation and entrepreneurship.”

PM Modi to lay foundation of six Amrit Bharat stations in Hubballi Division on August 6

The Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway Harsh Khare has said that sixteen railway stations over Hubballi Division had been chosen for development under the Amrit Bharat scheme, to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla gets fourth extension, to remain in service till Aug. 22 next year

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was given another one-year extension on Friday, his fourth in the post, till August 22, 2024, according to a Personnel Ministry order.