Short-lived political truce on Manipur debate breaks down over dates

August 04, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The short-lived truce between the Opposition and government on a Rajya Sabha debate on the Manipur situation has broken down over differences on the choice of dates. The government has proposed that the debate be held on August 11, the last day of the Monsoon Session. The Opposition has rejected the proposal, saying that it clearly shows the government’s indifference to the issue.

According to government sources, Home Minister Amit Shah — who was to provide the government’s reply to the Manipur debate — will be occupied with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will be moved in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. For the other three days after that, he will be in the Lok Sabha for the debate on the Opposition’s no-confidence motion. This leaves only Friday, the very last day of the session, for the Manipur debate. This was conveyed to the Opposition late on Thursday night.

Competitive slogan shouting

Friday’s session began on a bitter note in the Rajya Sabha, with competitive slogan shouting from both sides. For every slogan by the Opposition calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House, the treasury benches shouted, “Rajasthan pe charcha ho (discuss Rajasthan)“, demanding a debate on atrocities against women in the Congress-ruled State.

Responding strongly to this, Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was heard saying, amidst the din, “We want to discuss Manipur, why are you dragging Rajasthan in between? Our State government is capable enough to answer your questions; if you have the strength, then raise it there.”

At 11.30 a.m., after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar made several futile efforts pleading for order from both sides, the House was adjourned for 30 minutes. Similar scenes were repeated when the House reconvened, with complete pandemonium as each side tried to outshout the other. The House was then adjourned for the day soon after noon.

Govt. is not serious: Jairam Ramesh

Congress Chief Whip and party general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on the X social media platform (earlier known as Twitter) after the adjournment, saying that the INDIA parties had offered a “middle path” by offering to hold the debate on a mutually negotiated motion on Manipur under Rule 167.

Yesterday INDIA parties offered a middle path solution to the Modi government to enable the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha.



We said let us have a mutually negotiated Motion on Manipur under Rule 167 and start a discussion on it.



Modi government appeared to agree but… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 4, 2023

“Modi government appeared to agree but indicated that the earliest that the discussion could take place was only on Friday, Aug 11th. This shows the government is not serious. The discussion should ideally have taken place today for which INDIA parties were ready or very soon — on Monday or Tuesday. We are very serious about the middle path, finding a solution, but clearly the Modi government is not. So much for our sincere efforts,” his post said.

“The government is caught out. It is clear that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running away from a debate on Manipur,” Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’ Brien said.

Delhi services Bill

On Monday, the Opposition will temporarily halt its agitation in order to debate the Delhi services Bill, for which it will insist on a division. Though the result is a foregone conclusion — since the BJP, along with its allies and supporting parties, holds the majority — the Opposition is pulling out all stops to ensure that the gap between the two sides is narrow. It is learnt that the Opposition has successfully negotiated the reinstatement of Congress MP Rajni Patil, who was suspended during the last session, just in time for the vote.