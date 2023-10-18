HamberMenu
Ethics Committee calls BJP MP Dubey, advocate Dehadrai for statement in complaint against Moitra

Ms. Moitra has hit back, saying she “welcomes any move against her.”

October 18, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey. File

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee on Wednesday asked BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai to appear before it for "oral evidence" on October 26 in connection with the ruling party leader's "cash for query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

"Oral evidence of Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP, in respect of complaint dated 15 October, 2023 given by him against Smt. Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament," the subject of the Lok Sabha secretariat communication to him read.

Mahua Moitra sues BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai for defamation

The letter sent by a secretariat official said, "I am directed to state that the Committee on Ethics has decided to hear you in the above matter, in person, on Thursday, 26 October, 2023..." Mr. Dubey has accused Ms. Moitra of taking "bribes" from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to constitute an "inquiry committee" to look into the charges against her. Ms. Moitra has hit back, saying she "welcomes any move against her after the Lok Sabha Speaker is finished dealing with pending charges against him (Mr. Dubey)".

TMC MP Mahua Moitra. File

TMC MP Mahua Moitra. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ms. Moitra has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Mr. Dubey, Mr. Dehadrai and several social media platforms and media houses from posting, circulating or publishing any alleged fake and defamatory content against her.

Lok Sabha Speaker refers 'cash-for-query' complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to ethics panel

In his complaint against Ms. Moitra to Mr. Birla, Mr. Dubey had cited "irrefutable evidence" he had received from advocate Mr. Dehadrai to attack her.

In his letter to the speaker, Mr. Dubey said 50 of 61 questions she asked in Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group, the business conglomerate which the TMC MP has often accused of malpractices.

He had alleged that she has been targeting the Adani Group at the behest of a rival businessman.

