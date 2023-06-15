Modi’s clean chit to China responsible for situation at LAC: Kharge

June 15, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

On the third anniversary of the Galwan skirmish with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “clean chit” to China for the current standoff at the Line of Actual Control. The government’s vision, he said, was blurred by “tinted Chinese glasses.”

In a long post on Twitter, Mr. Kharge pointed out that India has lost possession of 26 out of 65 patrolling points in eastern Ladakh. “A grateful nation pays heartfelt tributes to the supreme sacrifice made by 20 bravehearts in the Galwan valley, three years ago,” he said. “Modi government is responsible for not maintaining the status quo ante at the LAC. We have lost possession of 26 Patrolling Points (PP) out of 65. We have attempted to raise this issue several times in Parliament, but the Modi Government wants to keep fellow Indians in the dark,” Mr. Kharge charged on Twitter.

Opinion | India’s China strategy needs to be debated

‘Tinted Chinese glasses’

Referring to the Prime Minister’s comments denying any incursions across the LAC, Mr. Kharge said, “Modi ji’s clean chit to China on Galwan is responsible for China achieving its nefarious designs. This is a body blow to our national security and territorial integrity.”

Without naming Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who has often used the Hindi phrase laal aankh (red eyes) as a metaphor for the Indian government’s strident stand against all enemy transgressions, Mr. Kharge said, “The Modi Government’s Laal Aankh has become blurred, on which it is wearing tinted Chinese glasses.”

As a responsible Opposition, the Congress chief said, “Our job is to keep the country united against the Chinese expansionist policy and to show the mirror of truth to the Modi Government”.

Paying tribute

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to those killed in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. “Salute to all our brave soldiers who were martyred in the Galwan Valley this day. India will always remember the supreme sacrifice made by them to protect the country’s borders,” he said in a tweet.

Later at a press conference, party spokesperson Ajoy Kumar pointed out that just days after the Galwan incident, the Indian government had borrowed ₹9,000 crore from the Chinese government.