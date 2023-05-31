HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon

The Ministry of External Affairs said restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations

May 31, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Indian Army in eastern Ladakh

File photo of Indian Army in eastern Ladakh | Photo Credit: PTI

India and China on May 31 held in-person diplomatic talks here and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in a "frank and open manner".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations and to this objective both sides agreed to hold the next round of military talks at an early date.

Also read | The LAC crisis and the danger of losing without fighting

The meeting took place under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

"The two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in a frank and open manner," the MEA said.

"Restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations," it said.

ALSO READ
India’s China strategy needs to be debated

"In order to achieve this objective, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (19th) round of Senior Commander's meeting at an early date," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the two sides agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels.

Related Topics

India-China / defence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.