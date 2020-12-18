National

PM Modi seeks people’s views on 2020, next year for his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought people’s views on the year 2020, seen as one of the most disruptive in recent history due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and also what they looked forward to in the next year, ahead of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast on December 27. This will be his last broadcast for this year.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”

In this monthly radio address, Mr. Modi touched on a variety of issues and also, at times, shared views of people.

