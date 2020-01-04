National

Modi likely to meet Mamata in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo

This is his first visit to the city following the 2019 Lok Sabha election victory

Amid the ongoing tussle over citizenship issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to meet on January 10-11 at the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Kolkata port. Mr Modi is expected to attend three programmes during the period.

