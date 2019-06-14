Mobile phone found in Chautala’s cell

The Tihar jail authorities have recovered a mobile phone and charger hidden beneath the bed sheet and pillow of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala during a surprise check, an officer said on Friday.

Mr. Chautala is lodged in a cell with two other prisoners, both murder convicts.

Additional Inspector General of Tihar, Rajkumar, said the surprise search was conducted on Thursday in ward number 3 of jail number 2.

Mr. Chautala, 84, his son and ex-MLA Ajay Singh Chautala and three others are serving 10-year jail term in the Haryana Junior Basic Teachers recruitment scam of 2000. They were convicted in 2013.