National

Mobile phone found in Chautala’s cell

more-in

The Tihar jail authorities have recovered a mobile phone and charger hidden beneath the bed sheet and pillow of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala during a surprise check, an officer said on Friday.

Mr. Chautala is lodged in a cell with two other prisoners, both murder convicts.

Additional Inspector General of Tihar, Rajkumar, said the surprise search was conducted on Thursday in ward number 3 of jail number 2.

Mr. Chautala, 84, his son and ex-MLA Ajay Singh Chautala and three others are serving 10-year jail term in the Haryana Junior Basic Teachers recruitment scam of 2000. They were convicted in 2013.

Comments
Related Topics National
prisoners and detainees
prison
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2019 12:49:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mobile-phone-found-in-chautalas-cell/article27942854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story