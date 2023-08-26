Permission denied for VHP yatra in Nuh: Haryana DGP

August 26, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Gurugram

Amid call by the Hindu outfits to hold Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 28, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on August 26 said the permission for the procession was denied and all necessary arrangements were made to maintain law and order in view of the inputs that the organisers had given a call for the people to reach Nuh from neighbouring States.

He was presiding over a meeting of senior police officers of States bordering Haryana through video conferencing in Panchkula. Mr. Kapur called for a co-ordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation

As a preventive measure, internet services have been suspended in Nuh from 12 noon on August 26 to August 28 midnight and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed to prevent assembly of five or more people.

In the meeting, attended by the senior police officers of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Union Territory of Chandigarh, Mr. Kapur said Nuh administration had denied permission for the procession in view the G20 meeting scheduled to be held in the district from September 3-7 and to maintain law and order situation in the aftermath of violence on July 31.

Emphasising the need for sharing intelligence inputs to effectively deal with the situation, Mr. Kapur asked the senior police officers from different states to constantly monitor social media platforms and share information about those trying to disrupt peace through hate speeches and take action against them. Besides, interstate barricading should be done to prevent any kind of mobilisation of people, he asserted. He said nobody would be allowed to take the law in their hands.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Mamta Singh will be the Nodal Officer and present in Nuh. He asked the police officers of bordering states that any incident that could disrupt communal harmony should be shared on a real-time basis so that preventive action could be taken.

The president of 52 pals (khaps) Arun Jaildar, at a press conference in Delhi, said the procession would be carried out by the Sarv Hindu Samaj and they were willing to discuss the size of the gathering and the other aspects of the event in view of the G-20 summit in Nuh and the ongoing action of the district police against the rioters. He said that Vishwa Hindu Parishad will also be a partner to it.

VHP joint general-secretary Surender Jain said the event was being organised at the behest of the Hindus in Nuh and the devotees from outside the district would not be invited. He said that to ensure the participation of those outside Nuh, holy water would be offered to Shivlings at Shiv temples in all blocks of the State at 11 a.m. on August 28.