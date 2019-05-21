Mirwaiz Umar Farooq disallowed to hold rally in Srinagar

Authorities on May 21 disallowed Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to organise a rally on the 29th death anniversary of his father, Moulana Muhammad Farooq, in Srinagar and placed him under house arrest.

Restrictions on movement of vehicles were imposed in most areas falling under five police stations in the old city. The Nigeen residence of the Mirwaiz was placed under a security cover on May 20 evening to stop him from leading any rally.

The Hurriyat chairman had called for a rally from historic Jamia Masjid to the Martyr’s Graveyard at Eidgah area in the old city to commemorate the death anniversary.

Unknown gunmen assassinated Moulana Muhammad Farooq at his residence on May 21, 1990. Twelve years later, on May 21, 2002, People’s Conference founder Abdul Ghani Lone was also assassinated by unknown gunmen at a commemoration ceremony at Eidgah.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected by the shutdown call issued by the Hurriyat on the occasion. Most offices, educational institutes and banks remained closed.

Mainstream parties pay tributes

Besides the separatists, all regional parties, including the National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the People’s Conference and the J&K Peoples Movement, paid tributes to the separatist leaders.

“The late Mirwaiz was known for his literary contribution and social service. The traditional role played by the Mirwaiz family in the field of education and social service is commendable. The late Mirwaiz devotedly rendered his services for up gradation of the Islamia School in Srinagar,” said NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, “The contribution made by the two leaders in the socio-political awakening of people would long be remembered in J&K. People of the State commit themselves to working for social upliftment of the downtrodden and working tirelessly towards getting the people of the State out of uncertainty.”