National

Militant shot dead in J&K’s Shopian

Jawans during an encounter in Shopian district of south kashmir on August 2, 2019.

Jawans during an encounter in Shopian district of south kashmir on August 2, 2019.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Security forces launch a cordon and search operation in Dairoo area

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, the Army said.

Also read: India pounds LoC terror launchpads, Pakistan Army sites

The encounter began in the morning after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, police officials said.

“One terrorist has been killed in the operation at Dairoo,” an Army spokesman said.

The operation is in progress, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 11:26:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/militant-shot-dead-in-jks-shopian/article31362244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY