Militant killed in encounter in Shopian

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one militant has been killed so far, the official said. 

November 09, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - Srinagar

PTI

A militant belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on November 9, police said. Security forces personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Kathohalan area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said. As the forces conducted the exercise, the militants fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one militant has been killed so far, the official said. In a post on X, the Kashmir Zone Police said the militant belonged to TRF.

"One (01) #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit TRF neutralised. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the police said.

In another incident on November 9, a BSF personnel was injured in cross-border firing on border outposts (BoPs) along the International Border (IB) in the Samba district, a senior official said.

BoPs in the Ramgarh sector were fired upon in the early hours of November 9, he said.

One BSF personnel was injured and has been evacuated to a hospital, he said.

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir

