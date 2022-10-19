Jammu and Kashmir | India

Militant involved in J&K labourers' killing shot dead

PTI October 19, 2022 07:44 IST

PTI October 19, 2022 07:44 IST

The Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", Imran Bashir Ganaie, who was involved in the killing of two migrant laboureres from U.P., was killed by in an anti-terror operation at Nowgam, Shopian.

A man shows the blood-stained clothes of two non-local labourers who were killed in a grenade attack inside the shack in Harmain area of Shopian district south Kashmir on Tuesday, 18 October 2022. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", Imran Bashir Ganaie, who was involved in the killing of two migrant laboureres from U.P., was killed by in an anti-terror operation at Nowgam, Shopian.



Our code of editorial values