Non-local labourer killed, 2 injured in militant attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Militants had stepped up attacks on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings
One non-local labourer was killed and two others were injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday.
A police spokesman said militants hurled a grenade on the labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama.
The deceased person was identified as Muhammad Mumtaz from Sakwa Parsa, Bihar.
The injured were identified as Muhammad Arif and Muhammad Majbool, both residents of Rampor, Bihar. “Both are stable,” the police said.
The militant attack comes as Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday completed three years without a special constitutional position. The Centre on August 5, 2019, revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.