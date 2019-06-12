National

Militant gunned down in J&K’s Sopore

The exchange of fire began during a search operation launched by security forces on Tuesday evening

A terrorist has been killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a police official said Wednesday.

The exchange of fire began during a search operation launched by security forces on Tuesday evening after they received information that terrorists were present there, the official said.

He said the cordon was strengthened to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

“In the ensuing gunfight, an unidentified terrorist was killed. The body has been recovered while his identity and group affiliation is being ascertained,” he added.

